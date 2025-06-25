County council’s third free Community RePaint Store opens at Tattershall

Coun Danny Brookes, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, officially opens the county's third Community RePaint store at Tattershall Household Recycling Centre. Photo: LCC

Residents can now do their bit for the environment by taking advantage of the county’s third free Community RePaint Store.

The new store, which opened on Monday, June 23 at Tattershall Household Waste Recycling Centre, offers residents access to free, reusable paint and sits alongside the site’s established Reuse Shop.

Together, they provide a convenient and environmentally friendly way to pick up everything from household paint to pre-loved furniture, garden tools, and bric-a-brac – helping residents save money and reduce waste.

The Community RePaint initiative collects unused, leftover paint that would otherwise go to waste and makes it available to local people completely free of charge. Whether you’re refreshing a room or tackling a creative project, the store offers a wide variety of paints in different colours and finishes.

Coun Danny Brookes, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We're really pleased to see the Community Repaint network expanding across Lincolnshire. These stores offer a brilliant way for residents to get access to free paint, save money, and do their bit for the environment at the same time.

“The new store at Tattershall complements the Reuse Shop perfectly, giving good-quality items and materials a second chance at life.”

This latest opening follows the successful launches at the Louth and Grantham Household Waste Recycling Centres. So far, more than 4,000 litres of paint have been redistributed across the county, supporting local families, community projects and DIYers alike.

Residents looking to take advantage of the Community RePaint scheme – either by dropping paints off or taking any from the store – simply need to speak to a member of staff on site.

One of the first community groups to benefit from the new site were Curo-lincs, with staff collecting free paint to use at their therapy farm. Based at Thornton Le Fen, the team provides health, social and wellbeing services for vulnerable people through nature and animal assisted therapy.

The types of paint available depends on what has been brought for disposal, but most paint types are accepted.

The Tattershall Community RePaint Store is open to all visitors to the recycling centre during the hours of 9am and 4pm on Fridays to Tuesday, and the Reuse Shop is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9am to 3pm.

Community RePaint is a UK wide paint reuse network, sponsored by Dulux, with over 80 schemes operating nationally.

For more information on the Community RePaint scheme in Lincolnshire and other ways the county support reducing waste, visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/reducing-waste