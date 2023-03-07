Empty Homes can be costly to leave empty, but reap rewards if restored, according to North Kesteven District Council and a couple renovating a manor house near Sleaford.

Charles and Sally Pinchbeck in front of Heckington Manor on the day they bought it in 2020. Photo: Charles Pinchbeck

With owners of long-term empty homes facing council tax bills four times higher than for occupied properties, during Empty Homes Week (February 27 – March 5) they were advised to seek support and guidance to help bring them back into use.

More than 250 empty homes have been brought back into use across North Kesteven through the targeted intervention and involvement of a specific district council initiative, over the past 12 years or so.

Not only do empty homes represent a lost opportunity for someone to be accommodated and contribute to community life, but they can be a target for damage and anti-social behaviour, cause environmental harm and present a danger, says the authority.

In it’s prime – how it will look when it is all done. Photo: Charles Pinchbeck.

They are also a costly burden, not only failing to draw an income for their owners but costing potentially thousands of pounds a year in charges. While there is a council tax discount that can applied for the first few months of a property’s vacancy, if a house remains empty over two years it is charged at double the full charge; escalating to three times the rate after five years and four times after 10 years.

After two years, the council’s multi-discipline Empty Property Working Group pays particular attention to try and identify ownership, liaise and unlock barriers to refurbishment and promote to owners potential VAT reductions or other incentives to restoration and re-habitation. Of the 407 homes currently known to have been empty for six months or more, 87 have been empty for two or more years, 42 of them for over four years; 31 for five or more years and 14 for ten years or longer.

One long-term empty property has been Heckington Manor, which has been empty since 2003, gradually falling into a state of dereliction and attracting damage, trespass and nuisance while awaiting a buyer. It had previously been a rehabilitation centre for alcoholics and before that a care home. Since taking ownership in 2020, Charles and Sally Pinchbeck have swiftly set about bringing it back into use and greatly valued the support of various North Kesteven officers in advising them through planning, building safety and environmental technicalities.

Help in understanding VAT regulations which reduce or remove the liability to pay VAT on materials when renovating a property derelict for two or more years made all the difference in terms of project viability and long-term success, said Mr Pinchbeck.

“NK’s Empty Homes Team were great in helping us navigate the VAT regulations around bringing the Manor back into residential use after all these years,” he said. “They provided clear help on the regulations, and provided the documents that will enable thousands of pounds to be saved and used to help restore the building to its former glory”.

Motivated by a sense of what the building means to the village, its historical significance and the blight it presented in its previous state, Mr Pinchbeck felt the restoration of any empty home brought far-reaching benefits to a local community; not least as the new occupants support local shops, schools and facilities.

More than half of all known empty properties are second homes and about one tenth are caught in probate awaiting conclusion.

With an annual target to bring 20 homes back into use – paying their way in terms of offering accommodation, bringing money into the economy and through community contribution – it looks as though the project may achieve 27 by the end of March through its direct intervention a support for owners. In most years the rate is between 20 and 25.

Coun Ian Carrington, North Kesteven District Council’s Executive Board Member for housing said there are many ways in which owners could be assisted through the process of returning their assets to use, including seeking planning, technical or trades advice, facilitating marketing opportunities through auction, sale or rent and navigating legal and financial complications.

“Quite often we find that someone has inherited a property that they simply don’t know what to do with or where to start. But through years of experience our officers can bring various aspects of local intelligence, practical support, advice and understanding of legal considerations, discounts and opportunities to bear which can quite literally unlock doors and barriers; bringing back into fruitful use some cherished and once-loved homes.

“I would like to encourage anyone who owns or is aware of a property that has been empty for six months or more, to seek out the advice of the Empty Homes Officer and through him guidance on practicalities, financial considerations such as VAT rebates and many related matters. Not to do so can be costly in so many ways to so many; not least to community wellbeing and the escalation of council tax liabilities.”

