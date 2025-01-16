Court upholds order to renovate Grade II listed landmark in Boston

The historic building in Wide Bargate has been closed since 2014 when the Post Office moved to the town’s WHSmith (now also closed).

In October 2022, Boston Borough Council granted planning permission to Red Lion Wide Bargate Ltd to turn the address into 22 apartments, with commercial space on the ground floor.

Today (Thursday, January 16), the council has given this timeline of events as it seeked to safeguard the building’s historic value.

The year after planning permission was awarded, the council started to receive regular complaints about the building’s condition.

The council contacted Red Lion Wide Bargate Ltd and were told renovation and repairs would begin in April 2024; however, this did not happen.

In June of last year, the council served a formal notice on the owners, instructing for the necessary works to begin to improve the appearance of the property and to preserve it from further decay. This gave them four months to start works.

Red Lion Wide Bargate Ltd, formally appealed against the notice on three grounds – stating the poor condition was justified, that the works the council required were considered excessive, and that the timeframe to carry out the works was insufficient.

Ahead of the court hearing as part of the formal appeal process, the owners formally withdrew the first two grounds. The appeal sought extra time for the works and asked for the renovations to start in February 2025.

On December 20 of last year, Boston Magistrates’ Court found the council were fully justified in taking the action. However, it accepted the owners should be granted more time to comply. The court upheld the requirements to improve and repair the building, with an extended deadline for the works to be carried out until September 2025.

In a statement released today, Coun John Baxter, portfolio holder for building control, property and strategic planning at the council, said: “The former Post Office is a prominent, historic building which is important for the town. Boston Borough Council acted upon the complaints we received which resulted in the legal notice served on the owners.

“The court found in our favour and has granted the notice be upheld. The owners now have to start work on the necessary renovations to repair this significant building and bring it back to an acceptable condition.

“The Council recognises how important buildings such as the former Post Office are to people and to the town's heritage. It is therefore important that this building is renovated and within an acceptable time frame.”

Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, added: “I am pleased the court has supported the council's response and recognised the legal notice instructing the owners to carry out these essential works should be upheld.

“The longer time goes on, the more the building will fall into further disrepair.

“It is vitally important that work starts as soon as possible to ensure this listed building is preserved as part of the heritage of this historic town.”

1 . Boston's old Post Office A comparison of Boston's old Post Office from 2013, when it was still operating as a post office, and as it appears today. Photo: National World

2 . Boston's old Post Office Broken windows on the Park Gate side of Boston's old Post Office. Photo: National World

3 . Boston's old Post Office More broken windows on the Wide Bargate side of the Grade II listed building. Photo: National World