Cross-party group to take charge of West Lindsey after leaders’ removal

West Lindsey District Council offices in Marshall's Yard, Gainsborough. Credit: LDRS

Councillors from several parties will come together to lead West Lindsey District Council, with promises of greater co-operation.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor Young and Lesley Rollings (both Liberal Democrats) were ousted as leader and deputy in July after a revolt by their party.

A new West Lindsey Administration group has been formed, comprising 13 Conservatives, 11 Liberal Democrats, three Independents, two Consensus Independents and one Reform councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jackie Brockway (Con) has been nominated for the role of leader, which will be decided at a full council meeting on Monday, September 8.

New rules will also be proposed to strip power from the top roles and share it more equally, following claims that the former top team amassed too much.

Councillor Brockway told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “This group wants to come together to try and work together much more closely than has ever happened before.

“It will be more than a coalition – it will be proper power-sharing, with councillors of different parties having the chairs and vice-chairs of committees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It should be about the best person for the position, regardless of the party.

“The leader would also be prevented from sitting on other committees, as too much power has been concentrated in the leadership.

“This arrangement will ensure that the ruling group can’t keep secrets from other parties, which has happened for the last few years.

“It will make the council a better place for everyone.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor Moira Westley has been nominated as deputy leader of the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six people remain in the Liberal Democrat group, still led by Coun Young.

He said after the vote to remove him that “Conservatives don’t have a mandate to lead. It is a car crash waiting to happen”.

Coun Rollings said the motion was “incredibly disappointing after all the good work the administration has done over the last two years”.

The pair were officially removed due to losing the support of their party.

However, the LDRS was told there was anger from members over the leaders’ “combative” leadership style and the number of positions they held.