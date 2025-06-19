Crossing works and a new path at Caistor to make access to Viking Way easier

The site for the works is at Caistor where the Viking Way crosses the A46 Caistor bypass.

Caistor is getting improvements to keep walkers moving and make access to a section of the Viking Way easier.

Working in conjunction with the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, it has been decided to move the current crossing point to a safer location.

The work will include removing an old concrete slope that is steep and difficult to use, and replacing it with a new ramp and footpath which will be around 275 metres long. The new path will run along the bottom of the road embankment.

These changes will join up the existing public footpath into Nettleton and the new crossing point of the A46 nearer Nettleton Road.

Because of the nature of the works, whilst the improvements are carried out there will be one kilometre of the Viking Way between Caistor and Nettleton that will be closed. An alternative route will be signed for walkers.

The work is planned to start on Monday 23 June and has a completion date of Friday 25 July, subject to unforeseen circumstances.

Coun Danny Brookes, Executive member for Environment at Lincolnshire County Council said: “I am delighted that we can deliver these works at this part of the Viking Way and make these improvements ahead of next year’s 50th anniversary of the popular route.

“After working with the LRSP, it was clear that things here needed to be better so that more people can cross the A46 more easily.

“It’s far from easy to change the old slope and install a footpath, and because of the need to keep everyone safe, we’ve got to close that short section of the Way for a few weeks.

“A diversion route will be in action for walkers though, so these improvements won’t be getting in the way too much – and ultimately, they will add a real benefit to this bit of our county’s walking routes. I hope those effected will bear with us while we get this scheme in place and sorted.”

The Viking Way is the l49-mile long walking route through Lincolnshire that starts on the banks of the Humber and ends in Oakham,

The works are part of a bigger project which over the past few years has seen improvements to the whole of the Viking Way including new waymarking, improved surfacing and changes to the route.

For more information visit www.visitlincolnshire.com/things-to-do/viking-way/