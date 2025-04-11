Date set for hearings on one of Lincolnshire’s biggest solar farms
The Springwell solar farm was recently described by a North Kesteven district councillor as “quite alarming” in scale and impact on the countryside.
It is planned for land between Ashby de la Launde and Metheringham, split into three separate sections.
Developers EDF Renewables UK and Luminous Energy say the solar farm could power 180,000 homes and help the transition to renewable energy.
The Planning Inspectorate is currently examining the proposals, and will be holding a three-day public meeting for local residents to share their views.
It will be held at the County Assembly Halls in Lincoln and streamed online.
The schedule consists of:
- An open floor hearing (Wednesday, May 7, from 3.30pm)
- A meeting covering issues such as impact on the landscape, traffic, air quality and grid connections (Thursday, May 8, from 9.30am)
- A meeting on compulsory purchases (Friday, May 9, from 9.30am).
Residents will need to register online by April 22 if they wish to attend or make other representations.
The inspectors will make a recommendation to the Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, who will make the final decision.
The proposal is one of five large “nationally significant” solar farms (those which can generate more than 50MW) which are making its way through planning process.
North Kesteven District Council sent a lengthy list of objections on the Springwell project at a meeting earlier this month.
Councillor David Suiter (Ind) said: “If you look at a map, it will leave an enormous scar on North Kesteven – the scale is quite alarming.
“There is a climate emergency, but putting solar farms on agricultural land is not the only solution.”
Councillor Linda Edward-Shea (Lab) said: “Lincolnshire residents are being asked to give up so much and aren’t getting anything in return.”
Leader Councillor Richard Wright had previously said the Springwell project was one of the most concerning for North Kesteven residents.
