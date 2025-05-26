Demolition plans for disused council offices in Sleaford

The Lincolnshire County Council offices on Kesteven Street, Sleaford, which could be demolished. Credit: Google

Lincolnshire County Council has applied to knock down its unused offices in Sleaford.

The buildings were added onto the historic offices on Lafford Terrace and occupied as a local base for the county council between the 1960s and 1990s, but are now considered to be an eyesore.

The original Grade II-listed building dates back to the 1850s and was built as a row of attractive terraced townhouses.

The historic sections are currently used as the main offices for North Kesteven District Council. The rest has stood vacant since county council staff relocated to facilities within the newly built combined fire and ambulance station further along Eastgate.

Lafford Terrace - North Kesteven District Council offices on Eastgate, Sleaford Credit: LDRS

The application proposes knocking down the newer additions, which are said in planning documents to have “little aesthetic value” and in some cases negatively intrude on the historic sections.

The site would be reduced “to slab level”, but the notice does not give a hint of what may come in its place.

Planning documents say: “The Lincolnshire County Council Offices which are situated to the south of Lafford Terrace have limited historical value and have a negative impact on the setting of the 1856 Lafford Terrace buildings.

“The proposed demolition should be considered a considerable improvement to the setting.”

A separate application seeks permission to restore the facade of the building after demolition works take place.

In the past there had been proposals for some of the site to be regenerated as a local health treatment ‘hub’ clinic.

The area is undergoing regeneration after new plans were announced for the former Sleaford ambulance station, located on the other side of the North Kesteven District Council office buildings.

The disused site was bought by North Kesteven District Council, which will demolish it to create a new town centre car park.