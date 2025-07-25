Demolition work begins at Boston leisure complex as part of £14.5m revedelopment project
The facility – which dates from 1989 – will remain open during the improvements, which vary from the creation of a new entrance to the addition of cycling studio.
The project forms part of a £14.5 million investment in the area, which also includes the creation of a new public realm plaza. This feature will link the leisure centre to Boston’s College’s Mayflower development, which got under way on the opposite side of Rowley Road earlier this year.
Funding for the scheme has come from the Government’s Levelling Up Partnership initiative, but also the Government-backed Boston Town Deal, all of which is being administered by Boston Borough Council.
Once demolition works have been completed, construction works will follow, starting with foundations for a new two-storey extension at the front of the building.
Improvements will include:
- New front entrance, reception area, and toilets
- New village-style changing room for swimming
- New first-floor gym, group exercise studio, and cycling studio (with lift access from the ground floor)
- New gym changing rooms
- Upgraded access control to all areas of the building
Alongside this, the existing fitness suite area will be transformed to a community volunteering and wellbeing hub which will host the Lincolnshire Community Volunteering Service.
Coun Dale Broughton, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “Demolition starting on site last week marks a significant milestone for the Boston Leisure Centre, and I know both residents and customers will be really pleased to see progress being made.
“The enhancements to the leisure centre, coupled with Boston College’s Mayflower development and new public realm plaza, will come together and create a vibrant new space for the whole community to enjoy.
“With this latest round of funding, alongside the support already secured for the Rosegarth development in the town centre, we’re now entering a truly transformative phase in the regeneration of Boston.”
The council stresses that while these works are under way, the complex remains open to the public, but also notes a new booking system is now live.
For more information and to book an activity, visit www.leisurecentre.com/geoff-moulder-leisure-complex
