Devolution opportunities for Greater Lincolnshire still on the table

In a speech today (Thursday, July 15) he outlined how more devolution deals across the country could support the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda.

Coun Martin Hill leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The Prime Minister’s speech this morning will have been welcomed by so many of us. Devolution could mean that areas like ours get the infrastructure and investment we need, and are given the same devolved powers as urban areas to drive change. I’m delighted that the government recognises that local decision making and accountability ultimately improves the lives of residents.

“Local areas should be able to decide the most appropriate devolution arrangements for themselves, and I’m hoping to see this flexibility reflected in the forthcoming Levelling-Up White Paper.

“There have been evolving discussions around what this could mean for the Greater Lincolnshire area, and we will continue to explore the opportunities that the government is presenting us with, working with our partners across the public sector.”

There have been previous attempts by the county council to develop a devolved authority with greater powers, but these have broken down in the past due to failure to agree over whether to have an elected mayor as part of a combined authority.