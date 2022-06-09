Disputed garage redevelopment in Horncastle approved

Approved designs for the new filling station on Lincoln Road, Horncastle.

The existing Mountview Garage on Lincoln Road in Horncastle will be knocked down, along with the adjoining house.

There had been fears the proposed new garage and forecourt would “light the area up like a beacon”, in the words of one objector, and lead to round-the-clock noise.

However, East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee was convinced impact would be minimal and approved the plans.

Sean Gaffey, for applicant Rutherford Holdings, said: “This will not be harmful to the local environment. It will be an attractive modern facility, which will improve the customer service.

“We have looked at how to protect neighbours from noise and light, and made amendments where necessary.

“Detailed assessments have been carried out and found that there are no areas for significant concern. Delivery times would be controlled so that noise should not have an adverse impact on local residents, the committee was told.

“The plans have struck an appropriate balance between a fresh, modern building while being efficient and functional,” he said.

The original plans had included a petrol price totem, which was removed from later versions.

There had been seven objections submitted from neighbours, as well as one from Horncastle Town Council saying they opposed it in the “strongest possible terms” as it was not in keeping with the conservation area it borders.