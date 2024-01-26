Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council states this ensures it remains a value-for-money service at £2.22 per collection.

Benefits cited for using the service include the environmental gain from recycling garden waste and the convenience of not having to take garden waste to a recycling centre.

The fee for an additional bin will rise to £42. This revised fee is designed to mitigate the impact of rising costs for the council.

SKDC waste collection trucks. Photo: SKDC

Cabinet Members for Environment and Waste, Coun Rhys Baker and Patsy Ellis, said: “We would always advocate home composting in the first instance, as the most environmentally-friendly and natural way to dispose of garden waste.

“However, many people do not have the space for this, which is why SKDC operates an opt-in service which is paid for only by those who use it. This means that the cost doesn't fall to those who choose to compost or take their garden clippings to the nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre.

"We had hoped to freeze the price of the service, but unfortunately this won’t be possible. SKDC's finances have been hit hard with rising prices for goods and services, as well as cuts from Government funding.

“We’re committed to keeping the charge as low as we can and this remains a good value way of getting rid of garden waste, for around £2 per collection. This way, we make sure that we can cover our costs and continue to be comparable to other councils, and lower than many.”

More details on home composting can be found online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/composting

Customers pay just one annual fee and there is no limit to the number of garden waste bins you can buy.

The cost for one bin for this year-round service in 2024/25 is £51. Customers will pay the same fee whether they pay online by card or by direct debit.

From February 5, existing customers are being invited to rejoin – when it will also be open for new members.