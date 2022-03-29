SKDC is inviting people to take up its offer of garden waste collections from their kerbside.

The authority insists it is a convenient and cost-effective way to recycle garden waste.

Thousands of households are already taking advantage of the fortnightly collection service – which works out at around £1.91 per collection – and it is not too late to sign up to the garden waste collection scheme.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Mark Whittington, SKDC Cabinet Member for Waste Services, said: “Let SKDC continue make your gardening life easier by re-subscribing your garden waste collection for 2022/23. Your permit costs the same regardless of when it is bought so it makes sense to buy early to ensure maximum benefit right throughout the collection season.

“The small increase this year is required to cover the rising costs of running and providing the service; it is reviewed periodically to ensure the price is the right level to achieve full cost-recovery, based on our income and expenditure projections.

“By asking for an annual contribution for this non-statutory service we also ensure that those who want a garden waste collection service can continue to receive it without imposing a charge on those who don’t wish to use it.”

Flowers, plants, leaves, hedge trimmings, grass cuttings, bark, weeds, twigs and small branches can all go in the green bin.

New members pay an annual fee to join the service and there is no limit to the number of garden waste bins they can have. All green waste collected across the district is taken to a local facility where it is turned into compost suitable for agricultural use.