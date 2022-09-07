District council permits former chapel conversion

The disused chapel in Dorrington.

The building on Main Street, Dorrington, has fallen into a state of disrepair after being closed for many years.

Applicant, Mr Arumagam applied to North Kesteven District Council for permission earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He pledged to improve the former chapel’s appearance and repairs to the brickwork and roof will be carried out.

The application promises to take a “sympathetic and sensitive approach to the conversion of the building.

“The proposed works provide a sustainable use class for the building that will ensure it is well maintained and provide a much needed service to the local community (now and in the future).”

The council have approved the conversion and new use for the chapel.

Their report refers to it as: “The reopening of a community facility for the benefit of local residents which also contributes to the economy is acceptable.”

Concerns were raised about the availability of on-street parking, although planning officers considered it acceptable.