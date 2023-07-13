Register
​​Don’t lose your vote – residents in West Lindsey urged to check voter registration details

​West Lindsey residents are being urged to check their electoral registration details or risk losing their chance to vote on decisions that affect them.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jul 2023, 07:11 BST
Don't miss out on your voting rights. Image: LincolnshireworldDon't miss out on your voting rights. Image: Lincolnshireworld
Don't miss out on your voting rights. Image: Lincolnshireworld

The annual canvass allows the council to keep the electoral register up to date, to identify who risks losing their voice at elections, and to encourage them to register before it’s too late.

Ian Knowles, Chief Executive and Electoral Registration Officer at West Lindsey District Council said:

“Keep an eye out for important updates from West Lindsey District Council. The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate and up to date.

"To make sure you don’t lose your say at upcoming elections, simply follow the instructions sent to you.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-tovote .”

Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details.

Electoral Commission research has found that recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

In Great Britain, 92 per cent of those who have lived in their home for 16 years will be registered,

compared with just 36 per cent of people who have lived at an address for less than a year.

Melanie Davidson, Head of Support and Improvement at the Electoral Commission, said: “It’s really important that everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so.

"We urge people to check for updates from their local council on this year’s canvass. The council may contact residents by post or email.

“If you are not registered to vote, make sure you provide the necessary information to your local council when asked and register to vote online at www.gov.uk/registerto-vote .”

Information on registering to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website.

Residents with questions about their registration status can contact their local council’s electoral services team by email at [email protected] or call 01427 676576.

