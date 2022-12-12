Double award win for West Lindsey

West Lindsey District Council has picked up a double award at a national industry awards ceremony for its work collecting waste and keeping streets clean.

The West Lindsey team collecting the award for ‘most improved performer’ for its street cleansing service.

The authority was named ‘best performer’ for its refuse collection service in the highly regarded Association for Public Service Excellence( APSE) Performance Networks Annual Awards.

More than 250 authorities benchmark their performance data each year.

The Council was also named ‘most improved performer’ for its street cleansing service.

West Lindsey District Council was named ‘best performer’ for its refuse collection service

Leader of the Council, Coun Owen Bierley was thrilled to see the team’s recognition for their hard work.

He said: “These awards are an amazing achievement which once again highlights the great work our front-line operational staff and the support services undertake.

“It has been a challenging year for the team, who have successfully rolled out our new twin recycling scheme this year, with the introduction of purple lidded bins. This has led to a significant improvement in the quantities and quality of material collected.

“New in-cab technology has also been introduced to assist the teams in their work, which enables real time information to get back to the office-based staff for customer queries.

"I know how much members and residents value these services, so to get news that they have been recognised on the national stage is really satisfying.”

The Performance Networks Awards for 2022 took place at the Village Hotel, Blackpool. Commenting on the Awards, Paul O'Brien, APSE Chief Executive said “With the ongoing pressures on council finances, now is not the time to let up on the need for effective performance management. Looking at the finalists, I am delighted to see such a large number of authorities successfully utilising APSE’s benchmarking service to develop their services and achieve excellence.

“Congratulations to all.”

APSE performance networks is the largest voluntary public sector benchmarking service in the UK. It enables more than 250 local authorities and other organisations to share information, manage performance, improve, innovate and excel.

Director of Commercial and Operational Services at the Council, Ady Selby said that winning the awards won’t stop the team as they continue to strive for improvements.

He said: “We benchmark against other authorities each year in order to learn from others and continue on our journey of improvement. We have been short-listed for awards previously, but for both of our biggest front-line operational services to win awards on one night is a fantastic achievement for all those involved.

"We won’t stop there though, I know all of our people involved in running and supporting these services remain keen to improve even further.’