Drainage improvement scheme completed in village

Coun Patricia Bradwell on site at the end of drainage improvement works in Kirkby on Bain.

An important drainage improvement scheme has been completed for a village in Lincolnshire that saw river levels rise dramatically during recent extreme weather.

Sections of Church Lane, Main Street, Roughton Lane and Kirkby Lane in Kirkby on Bain have had the work carried out to drains, roads and footpaths.

The work started last September and has now been completed.

This scheme has been funded by a portion of the £20million capital funding allocated to the county council as part of the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority devolution deal.

On site for the conclusion of the scheme, Patricia Bradwell, county councillor for Kirkby on Bain, said: “We are delighted at the completion of these works to help the people and businesses of Kirkby on Bain, and those who travel through the village.

“As we have seen in the wake of the recent extreme weather that left its mark across the county, several areas of Lincolnshire have suffered the devastating impacts that flooding can bring.

"Because of that, I’m extremely pleased to see the work completed on this drainage improvement scheme that will help prevent future surface water flooding incidents in the village.”

To reduce traffic disruption, works happened in a series of phases, with one section of road in Kirkby on Bain being closed at a time. New large drainage pipes were installed under Main Street and Church Lane to increase the system’s ability to deal with more surface water. New drainage gullies and non-return valves were also added.

A thorough cleaning of the village’s drainage system was also carried out and, once that part of the work was complete, the adjacent paths and roads were resurfaced, with new kerbs laid.

Coun Bradwell added: “With the works now complete we have been able to go some way to lessening the worry of residents and businesses during heavy periods of rain. This is a great example of our drainage improvement schemes across the county bringing a very real difference to Lincolnshire people’s lives.

“Whilst this is a terrific improvement for the area, we’re not resting on our laurels about it. There is work still to do on the nearby River Bain and we will continue to liaise with the Environment Agency on what it can bring to further reduce the risk of flooding there.”