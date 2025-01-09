Drone images released of site in Boston set for multi-million pound transformation

By David Seymour
Published 9th Jan 2025, 15:37 GMT
Striking drone images of an area of Boston set to be transformed as part of a multi-million pound project have been released.

Boston Borough Council shared the photographs of the Rosegarth Squarth redevelopment site at the weekend, ahead of the start of works on Monday (January 6).

They were taken last month by contractors Lindum Group.

More aerial photographs of the site are promised as the project takes place.

The council’s vision is to create a ‘thriving community space’ in the area, one that also acts as a ‘gateway’ to the town centre.

The plans – which includes a new sensory garden and amphitheatre-style seating area – are being brought about thanks to £14.8 million of Levelling Up money secured by the council.

The area between Boston Bus Station and the Haven, where the Rosegarth Square redevelopment will take place.

The Napier car park, which was closed to the public last month ahead of the redevelopment works.

Crown House and behind it the building formerly occupied by B&M and Dunelm. Both are to be demolished.

Another angle on Crown House, the former home of JobcentrePlus. Plans have been submitted to build a mixed-use development in its place, featuring retail units on the ground floor and apartments on the first and second floors.

