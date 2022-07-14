Early bin collections call to South Kesteven households due to heatwave

Collection rounds usually start from 7.30am, but on Monday July 18 and Tuesday July 19 collections will start from 6.30am.
SKDC is asking residents with collections on these days to place their wheeled bins or bags out the night before, or before 6.30am on these days to allow collection crews to take advantage of the cooler morning temperatures.
Cabinet member for Waste Services, Coun Mark Whittington, said: “Our waste collection teams have really stepped up during the current heatwave and this is another way we can all support them.
“Although some of the refuse vehicles are air-conditioned, our loaders only benefit from this when travelling between areas.
“Ooperatives are already provided with reusable drinking water bottles by the council and we are also handing out additional water to top these up during the day.”