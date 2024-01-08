Easier access to planning applications now available online in South Kesteven

A new online platform to help people more easily access and view information on planning applications has been launched on the South Kesteven District Council website.

The portal at www.southkesteven.gov.uk enables people to view and comment on plans at any time – ensuring the process is open and transparent to all.

SKDC offers a wide range of planning services to the public, from applying for pre-application advice, to submitting an application and then providing information and support beyond a decision, if required.

The new system helps any interested party to find out about planning applications anywhere in the district, view information and maps, comment on current applications, save searches and even track planning applications

to be notified of any updates.

Full details on all services provided can be found online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/planning

Cabinet Member for Housing and Planning, Coun Phil Dilks, said: “This upgrade will be an asset for anyone who is involved with, or interested in, the local planning process.

“All of the information it provides has always been in the public domain, but we are now able to share it more easily and in a more accessible way.

“The process is now more straightforward and offers information and notifications to the public well beyond those whose boundary meets that of an application, for instance, or those directly affected – who we would

normally contact as a matter of course.

“People can even track an application from submission through to a decision, receive automatic alerts when anything changes, such as a new comment, consultee feedback, an amendment to a plan or new uploads to the

case file.

“Using the new services available online will free up our busy officers for site visits, assessing comments received during consultation and issuing decisions.”