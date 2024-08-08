East Lindsey Councillors award community grants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Lindsey District Councillors have been allocated £2,000 to support organisations and community projects in their wards.

The Councillors' Community Grant Scheme provides councillors with the opportunity to support non-profit organisations in the East Lindsey area. Recent grants have been awarded to a wide range of beneficiaries, including the Wragby and District Social Group, Horncastle and District Community Association, and a range of community events and public buildings.

Councillors have awarded the following grants recently:

Wragby -Councillor Ru Yarsley has awarded £200 to Little Angels Toddler Group to assist with purchasing role-play clothes and equipment for the children.

East Lindsey District Councillors have awarded funding to a range of local projects

Spilsby - Councillor Ellie Marsh has awarded £500 to Spilsby Recreation Ground to assist with their playing field drainage works project.

Wragby - Councillor Ru Yarsley has awarded £400 to East & West Barkwith Parish Council to assist with their D-Day commemoration project.

Wragby - Councillor Ru Yarsley has awarded £150 to Wragby and District Social Group to go towards the costs for their monthly outings, which help tackle loneliness within the local area.

Spilsby -Councillor Ellie Marsh has awarded £500 to 2nd Spilsby Scout Group to assist with their kitchen refurbishment.

Wragby - Councillor Ru Yarsley has awarded £150 to Wragby Market to help with market advertising, using new signs.

Horncastle - Councillors Sandra Campbell-Wardman, Richard Avison and Fiona Martin have awarded £1,000 to Horncastle and District Community Association to assist with the installation of a hearing loop in their main hall.

Withern and Theddlethorpe - Councillor Travis Hesketh has awarded £595.20 to Withern Village Hall to assist with purchasing an electronic till and EPOS System.

Mablethorpe -Councillors Claire Arnold and Kate Marnoch have awarded £1,000 to Flanders Friends to assist with purchasing equipment for their 1940's weekend, including banners, high visibility jackets and gazebos.

Fulstow - Councillor Edward Mossop has awarded £500 to Utterby Village Hall to assist with their building restoration project on the village hall.

Skegness - Councillors Richard Cunnington, Danny Brookes, Mark Dannatt and Billy Brookes have awarded £2,000 to East Coast Pride to assist with the 2024 pride event taking place in September.

Withern and Theddlethorpe - Councillor Travis Hesketh has awarded £500 to Maltby Le Marsh Women's Institute to assist with hiring speakers to present to their groups.

Tetford & Donington –Councillor Daniel Simpson has award £250 to Hemingby Village Hall to assist with the costs associated with their 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Spilsby - Councillor Ellie Marsh has awarded £500 to Spilsby and District Public Hall to contribute towards purchasing a new fridge.

Louth - Councillors Rosalind Jackson, David Hall, Sam Kemp, Andrew Leonard, Darren Hobson and George Horton have awarded £1,340 to Louth Navigation Trust to assist with their Slipway to Summer community event.

You can find out more here, including how to request an application form and a step-by-step guide for the application process.