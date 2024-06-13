East Lindsey District Council approves 50 new homes in Louth

The proposed site layout | Image: ELDC

East Lindsey District Council approved plans to build 50 new homes as an extension to a new-build estate in Louth.

During a meeting on Thursday, the council’s Planning Committee gave the green light to plans from KCS Development Ltd to build the new homes alongside a number of single garages on land located south of Chestnut Drive.

The item was deferred from a previous meeting on April 4 to allow further discussions regarding a pedestrian and cycle link connecting onto Park Row. However, due to unclear land ownership in parts, the route was deemed unachievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, the plans were presented to the committee without the link. Supporters of the development described it as a “logical, sustainable, and infill development in Louth.”

However, not every member of the Planning Committee was convinced. Coun Terry Aldridge argued that the development demonstrated “over-intensification,” which he felt would put strain on the local infrastructure.

The independent councillor also highlighted the objections raised by Louth Town Council on the grounds of traffic generation, access and highway safety.

Coun David Hall echoed these concerns as he proposed rejecting the plans due to the lack of access for emergency vehicles and concerns about waste capacity, despite reassurances from Anglian Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad