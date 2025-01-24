East Lindsey District Council approves report for new accommodation pods in Skegness

By East Lindsey District Council
Contributor
Published 24th Jan 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 14:44 BST
In a significant move to address local housing needs, East Lindsey District Council has approved the acquisition and delivery of four new accommodation pods in Skegness. This decision, made during the recent council meeting, marks a positive step towards enhancing local housing facilities.

The plan involves installing the pods within Skegness to provide temporary housing solutions for those in need. This initiative is part of the council's broader strategy to tackle homelessness and support vulnerable residents.

Councillor William Gray, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Ageing Better, said: "This approval is a testament to our commitment to improving housing options for our community. These pods will offer safe and secure accommodation for individuals who are facing housing challenges."

Councillor Sarah Devereux, Portfolio Holder for Partnerships, voiced her support for the initiative, saying: "The introduction of these accommodation pods is a vital step in our mission to support our homeless community. These pods provide immediate shelter, warmth, and safety, while we work with individuals to find more permanent solutions. We are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe and dignified living conditions."

Amazing Grace pods

Each sleeping pod provides a bed, chemical toilet, and charging facilities. They are designed to help people who have been sleeping on the streets and have complex needs, making hostel-style accommodation unsuitable.

The project is expected to commence shortly, with the council working closely with local contractors to ensure timely delivery and installation. This initiative is seen as a pilot project, with potential for expansion based on its success and community feedback.

