East Lindsey District Council complete multi-million Campus for Future Living in partnership with Acis Group

The Campus for Future Living will open soon

East Lindsey District Council, together with Acis Group, are delighted to announce the Campus for Future Living (CFFL) will open this month to the public.

The multi-million CFFL is now practically complete, with the Contractor Lindum Group, officially handing over the keys to East Lindsey District Council on April 3. Acis have now taken occupation under a lease agreement and will operate and manage the Campus.

Receiving the keys means that Acis now has control of the space, which marks the first tangible step towards realising the collective vision for the Campus for Future Living.

"We're incredibly excited to reach these milestones, and as the proud operator of the Campus for Future Living, we look forward to opening this vibrant hub for the local community," said Claire Woodward, Director of Community Investment at Acis Group.

"This is just the beginning of what we hope will be an invaluable resource for Mablethorpe, offering opportunities for everyone in the area to engage, learn, and grow together."

The Campus for Future Living will deliver a wide range of services designed to support both the local community and visitors. With multiple meeting spaces, a vibrant café, and facilities to cater for all ages, it will be a hub for community activities, skills development, and health and wellbeing initiatives.

The building has been designed with accessibility in mind, featuring a Changing Places disabled toilet and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, reflecting Acis' commitment to inclusivity and sustainability. The interior is bright, colourful, and welcoming, providing an inviting space for all.

Emily Spicer, Assistant Director - Communities and Housing Services at East Lindsey District Council said: "I am delighted the Campus is very near to opening to the public and I am excited for the future possibilities it will offer for the people of Mablethorpe and those who live and work on the coast.

"Through the amazing partnerships being forged through this project, local people will have access to services and opportunities which will enhance their daily lives. The Campus is all about providing opportunities and working with communities, organisations and building partnerships that combined, will make a real difference to people.

"This is a proud moment for Mablethorpe and we're excited to see how the Campus will support local residents and create new opportunities for the community."

The Campus for Future Living has been made possible following £8.6m Government funding, supported by the Connected Coast board. In 2021, Mablethorpe secured £23.9m in Government funding to deliver major projects such as the Campus, Station Leisure & Learning Centre and Seaview Colonnade at Sutton on Sea, to support a healthy and diverse coastal economy.

In line with the original business case, the aim of the Campus is to put Mablethorpe at the heart of health and wellbeing through being a community focussed facility.

The Council working closely with its partner ACIS, has enabled new partnerships to be forged and existing ones enhanced to bring new opportunities for the people of Mablethorpe from the Campus.

The facility, nestled around The Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe Community Hall, Linkage, Children's Centre and Mablethorpe Library, provides a Campus-feel for people to access services and support.

The Campus is already internationally recognised for its future potential in supporting research having hosted more than a hundred GPs from across Europe as part of the EURIPA Rural Health Forum last summer.

Combined with other major projects led by East Lindsey District Council and Connected Coast, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea is benefitting from multi-million investment. The building has been designed with modern facilities and flexible spaces to accommodate a variety of key partners ready for opening.

We are looking forward to having University of Lincoln's Lincoln Institute for Rural and Coastal Health (LIRCH), First Coastal PCN, CLIP (Community Learning in Partnership) and Seven Districts on board for opening.

Richard Hodgson, Assistant Director - Strategic Projects at East Lindsey District Council said: "The Council is proud to have worked with our partners to deliver a modern facility that will provide opportunities for local people for generations to come. From the very start, this has always been about partnership working, with many council teams from different services working with a whole host of different organisations and businesses to deliver the Campus vision.

"Acis are a fantastic Lincolnshire-based operator, and I look forward to seeing partners making the Campus a thriving place for local people to access new opportunities."

Chris Baron, Chair of the Connected Coast Board, said: "The Campus for Future Living is the area's flagship project, and it is fantastic to see it very near to opening to the public.

"The Connected Coast board is confident the Campus will be a game-changer for Mablethorpe and area. For the first time, a whole host of new and longstanding partners will be coming to this area to work, research and provide new opportunities for people living on the coast.

"The Campus has already been recognised internationally for the potential health and wellbeing opportunities it will generate for people living and working on the coast. I look forward to the Campus starting its journey when it opens in the coming weeks."

Mark Gussy, Director of the Lincoln Institute for Rural and Coastal Health (LIRCH), stated: "We are delighted to see the vision of the Campus for Future Living come to life, and we are proud to be part of this inspiring new centre.

"This gives us the opportunity to develop research in partnership with the local residents and community members to ensure that people's voices are heard, and their needs understood.

"The centre has been developed through a truly collaborative process, involving community partners and organisations from Mablethorpe, East Lindsey and across Lincolnshire.

"The mission of LIRCH is to improve the health and wellbeing of rural, remote and coastal populations and the opening of the Campus for Future Living is an important milestone in achieving this."

Claire Woodward added: "We're continuing to work with our partners to ensure that everything is ready for the grand opening event, set for 12 June 2025.

"It's going to be a fantastic day, and we're eager to share this incredible new space with the community."

The Campus for Future Living will open its doors to the public on Monday 28 April - the team will be settling in and getting to know their new surroundings, so feel free to pop in to meet them, grab a coffee and hear more about what Campus has to offer.

For more information, see the Campus for Future Living website.