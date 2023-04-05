Elections to select district councillors to represent the communities of East Lindsey will be held on Thursday, May 4.
There were six district wards where there will be no election to select the district councillor as there were insufficient nominations made to contest the number of seats within the ward.
These were: Coningsby & Mareham, Fulstow, Halton Holegate, Horncastle, Roughton, and Sibsey & Stickney.
Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm, or if you are unable to attend your designated polling station, you can choose to vote by post or proxy.
New postal vote applications need to be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday 18 April, and new proxy vote applications need to be received by 5pm on Tuesday 25 April
If you are a first-time voter or have moved house since the last election, you will need to register to vote online by midnight on Monday, 17 April 2023 here.
For the first time this year, voters will need to bring photographic ID with them to the polling station.
Rob Barlow, Returning Officer for East Lindsey District Council, said: “It is really important you take the time to decide who you want as your local councillor and to vote on Thursday 4 May. Make your vote count and have a say on who gets to represent you for the next four years.”
Here are the candidates nominated for election as a District Councillor in the following ELDC wards in the Louth and Horncastle areas:
Grimoldby
Hoyles, David Richard – Labour Party
Knowles, Terry – Independent
Hagworthingham
Fisher, Paul – Green Party
Grover, Will – Conservative Party Candidate
Powell, David – Independent
Holton Le Clay & North Thoresby
Aldridge, Terry – Independent
Smith, Phyll – Labour Party
Legbourne
Filer, Hannah – Labour Party
Grist, Adam – Conservative Party
Mablethorpe
Arnold, Claire Elizabeth – Labour Party
Clark, Victor – Conservative Party
Cullen, Graham Edward – Labour Party
Marnoch, Kate – Labour Party
Tebbutt, Carl Ian – Conservative Party
Marsh Chapel & Somercotes
McNally, Daniel – Conservative Party
Midgley, Patricia Maureen
Mossop, Freddie William – Labour Party
Poskitt, Helena – Independent
Rickett, Paul John – Conservative Party Candidate
North Holme
Corbitt, Kirsty – Conservative Party Candidate
Hall, David – Labour Party
Parsons, Karen Elizabeth – Independent
Priory & St James
Cooney, Lynne Marie – Independent
Hobson, Darren Lee – Independent Wood Christine A
Leonard, Andrew – Independent
Watson, Pauline Frances – Conservative Party
Spilsby
Mangion, David – Conservative Party
Marsh, Ellie – Independent
St Margarets
Crew, Sue - Independent
Kemp, Sam – Conservative Party
Watkins, Hannah – Labour Party
St Marys
Bellwood, Maurice
Makinson-Sanders, Jill – Independent
Watson, Stuart – Conservative Party
St Michaels
Horton, George Edward – Independent
Stephenson, Laura Marie – Labour Party
Sutton on Sea
Benjamin, Adrian Victor – Conservative Party
Bristow, Stef – Independent
Matthews, Helen Angela – Conservative Party
Watson, Robert William – Green Party
Tetford & Donington
Andrews, David George – Conservative Party
Cox, Tony – Labour Party
Simpson, Daniel Anthony – Independent
Skipworth, Peter Edward – Green Party
Tetney
Lyons, Christopher – Labour Party
McMillan, Steve – Independent
Trinity
Jackson, Ros – Labour Party
Lamb, Malcolm David –
Willoughby with Sloothby
Bailey, Isaac George – Labour Party Stephens
Eyre, Stephen William
Withern & Theddlethorpe
Harrison, Sandra – Conservative Party Candidate
Hesketh, Travis – Independent
Holland, Steve – Labour Party
Woodhall Spa
Kemp, Thomas James – Conservative Party Candidate
Leyland, Craig James – Conservative Party Candidate
Sanderson, John – Independent
Shaw, Becky – Independent
Wright, Ellen – Labour Party
Wragby
Matthews, Sean Roger – Reform UK
Platt, Julie – Conservative Party Candidate
Yarsely, Ru – Independent