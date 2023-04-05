Register
East Lindsey District Council election candidates in Louth and Horncastle areas named

Candidates that will be contesting wards on East Lindsey District Council have been announced.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:12 BST
ELDC elections.ELDC elections.
ELDC elections.

Elections to select district councillors to represent the communities of East Lindsey will be held on Thursday, May 4.

There were six district wards where there will be no election to select the district councillor as there were insufficient nominations made to contest the number of seats within the ward.

These were: Coningsby & Mareham, Fulstow, Halton Holegate, Horncastle, Roughton, and Sibsey & Stickney.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm, or if you are unable to attend your designated polling station, you can choose to vote by post or proxy.

New postal vote applications need to be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday 18 April, and new proxy vote applications need to be received by 5pm on Tuesday 25 April

If you are a first-time voter or have moved house since the last election, you will need to register to vote online by midnight on Monday, 17 April 2023 here.

For the first time this year, voters will need to bring photographic ID with them to the polling station.

Rob Barlow, Returning Officer for East Lindsey District Council, said: “It is really important you take the time to decide who you want as your local councillor and to vote on Thursday 4 May. Make your vote count and have a say on who gets to represent you for the next four years.”

Here are the candidates nominated for election as a District Councillor in the following ELDC wards in the Louth and Horncastle areas:

Grimoldby

Hoyles, David Richard – Labour Party

Knowles, Terry – Independent

Hagworthingham

Fisher, Paul – Green Party

Grover, Will – Conservative Party Candidate

Powell, David – Independent

Holton Le Clay & North Thoresby

Aldridge, Terry – Independent

Smith, Phyll – Labour Party

Legbourne

Filer, Hannah – Labour Party

Grist, Adam – Conservative Party

Mablethorpe

Arnold, Claire Elizabeth – Labour Party

Clark, Victor – Conservative Party

Cullen, Graham Edward – Labour Party

Marnoch, Kate – Labour Party

Tebbutt, Carl Ian – Conservative Party

Marsh Chapel & Somercotes

McNally, Daniel – Conservative Party

Midgley, Patricia Maureen

Mossop, Freddie William – Labour Party

Poskitt, Helena – Independent

Rickett, Paul John – Conservative Party Candidate

North Holme

Corbitt, Kirsty – Conservative Party Candidate

Hall, David – Labour Party

Parsons, Karen Elizabeth – Independent

Priory & St James

Cooney, Lynne Marie – Independent

Hobson, Darren Lee – Independent Wood Christine A

Leonard, Andrew – Independent

Watson, Pauline Frances – Conservative Party

Spilsby

Mangion, David – Conservative Party

Marsh, Ellie – Independent

St Margarets

Crew, Sue - Independent

Kemp, Sam – Conservative Party

Watkins, Hannah – Labour Party

St Marys

Bellwood, Maurice

Makinson-Sanders, Jill – Independent

Watson, Stuart – Conservative Party

St Michaels

Horton, George Edward – Independent

Stephenson, Laura Marie – Labour Party

Sutton on Sea

Benjamin, Adrian Victor – Conservative Party

Bristow, Stef – Independent

Matthews, Helen Angela – Conservative Party

Watson, Robert William – Green Party

Tetford & Donington

Andrews, David George – Conservative Party

Cox, Tony – Labour Party

Simpson, Daniel Anthony – Independent

Skipworth, Peter Edward – Green Party

Tetney

Lyons, Christopher – Labour Party

McMillan, Steve – Independent

Trinity

Jackson, Ros – Labour Party

Lamb, Malcolm David –

Willoughby with Sloothby

Bailey, Isaac George – Labour Party Stephens

Eyre, Stephen William

Withern & Theddlethorpe

Harrison, Sandra – Conservative Party Candidate

Hesketh, Travis – Independent

Holland, Steve – Labour Party

Woodhall Spa

Kemp, Thomas James – Conservative Party Candidate

Leyland, Craig James – Conservative Party Candidate

Sanderson, John – Independent

Shaw, Becky – Independent

Wright, Ellen – Labour Party

Wragby

Matthews, Sean Roger – Reform UK

Platt, Julie – Conservative Party Candidate

Yarsely, Ru – Independent

