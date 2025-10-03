East Lindsey District Council extends support for community groups tackling social isolation with additional investment funding

East Lindsey District Council is pleased to announce the continuation of its Social Isolation Grant scheme, backed by an additional £25,000 of East Lindsey Investment Funding.

This renewed support empowers community groups and hubs across the district to continue their vital work in reducing loneliness and fostering meaningful connections.

The funding, originally drawn from the Cost of Living Support Budget, has already supported 34 community groups in 2023/24. With the new investment, the Council is doubling down on its commitment to grassroots initiatives that bring people together and strengthen local resilience.

One inspiring example is the North Thoresby Community Orchard, which received £1,125.50 to expand its activities.

Colin Goodwin, who leads the orchard’s community engagement, said: “On behalf of the North Thoresby Community Orchard, thank you for your generous support.

“Your funding has had a remarkable impact on our community. From tree grafting workshops to our thriving beekeeping programme, we’ve seen lives changed and connections formed.

“One attendee, Will, a severely disabled young man, discovered a passion for beekeeping and now has his own hive.

“ Stories like his show how small grants can create lasting opportunities for learning, joy, and community connection.”

The orchard’s “Meet the Bees” sessions have welcomed over 150 attendees this year, including disadvantaged children and school groups. The initiative has helped transform fear into fascination, and isolation into engagement.

Reviews from participants highlight the educational value, hospitality, and unforgettable experiences offered by the orchard.

Other funded projects include:

Carrington Village Hall facility improvements to enhance accessibility and comfort.

Louth Men’s Shed skill-building sessions for residents.

Equipment and running costs for warm spaces and community hubs.

Cllr Sarah Devereux, Portfolio Holder for Partnerships at East Lindsey District Council, said: “Our communities are at the heart of promoting well-being, and this funding, now strengthened by East Lindsey Investment Funding, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting local groups.

“Each group can apply for a maximum of £2,000, which will help us continue our work together to build a more resilient and connected East Lindsey.”

Applications for the next round of funding are open now. Community hubs and groups helping residents tackle social isolation are encouraged to apply.

For more information and to apply, visit: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/socialisolationgrant