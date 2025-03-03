East Lindsey District Council launches new accessibility features to support more of our residents

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

East Lindsey District Council is pleased to have an accessibility toolbar feature on its website, making the webpages more inclusive and user-friendly.

The ReciteMe toolbar, once activated by the press of a button, offers a range of functions to support people to access the Council's content barrier-free.

The assistant tool helps make the pages more user-friendly for those who have a disability, learning difficulty, visual impairment or those where English is not their first language.

Some of the many accessibility options available include:

Changing the size and font of text

A screen reader to read text out loud

Enabling Focus Text, for ease of reading

Translation into more than 100 languages other than English

Changing the colour scheme

Cursor options, a magnifier and more

The toolbar can be found from the home page on the East Lindsey District Council website, in the Accessibility tab. Alternatively, the toolbar page can be found here: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/accessibility/toolbar

The Council offers other accessibility measures too, such as Relay UK, a service provided by BT. This system supports the deaf and hard of hearing by making phone calls with the Council much easier.

The Relay UK app can be downloaded and used to make calls. The caller can type or talk to a specially trained Relay Assistant, who relays the message to us. We can then listen and respond, and the Relay Assistant will type the response for the customer, to be read in real-time.

This service is available to all phone users and more information on it can be found online here: www.relayuk.bt.com/

Councillor Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture, and Carbon Reduction, said "The recently added accessibility toolbar is a fantastic addition to East Lindsey District Council's website.

"It is important to me that all residents of East Lindsey can get the most out of our website and access all the amazing services and resources we offer to the local community. The new toolbar, in combination with the call service offered through Relay UK, shows that we value the inclusivity of our services."

Please note that this accessibility toolbar is available for most of the webpages on East Lindsey District Council's website. Some pages, such as the Planning Portal, do not currently support this feature.