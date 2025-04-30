Elderly residents fear 'aggravation and confrontation' if restaurant can sell alcohol

Gurkha Square Express, Northgate, Sleaford. (Access to Parry's Court is archway on left) Credit: Google

Residents claim they face late night disruption if a nearby restaurant gets permission to sell alcohol.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gurkha Square Express on Northgate in Sleaford is asking for an alcohol licence from 4pm to 10pm, seven days a week.

However, this has led to objections from people living in the neighbouring Parry’s Court, with the restaurant’s entrance opening just feet away from some of the cottages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant was previously a takeaway called La Shisha, with the licence application made by Kalika Devi Ltd.

Seven written objections have been received from residents, and another from Sleaford Town Council.

David Curran, a landlord for several of the properties, wrote: “We are already exposed to people using our entrance as a toilet and taking drugs.

“We have suffered for the last three years since it was approved as a takeaway. We are sure this will become worse and we will have more aggravation, noise and confrontation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letters say the Court is mainly inhabited by elderly residents, and is part of a conservation zone.

Mrs Soerstroenen said: “I would feel unsafe with a restaurant serving alcohol right next to our properties.

“Sound also travels in the courtyard and any conversation in the late hours would be a nuisance.”

Mrs Parry wrote: “It will cause even more disturbance for residents of Parry’s Court when clients leave late at night or stand outside smoking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would promote even more degradation of this historic residential area.”

North Kesteven District Council will hold a hearing on Wednesday May 7 to determine whether the licence should be granted.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has attempted to contact Gurkha Square Express for comment ahead of the hearing.