The first detailed drawings for new homes proposed at a former highways depot in Sleaford are being shared informally with local residents close to the site today (Tuesday).

A computer generated impression of how the main new block could look at the Hoplands site.

North Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council are seeking to develop the homes together on the Hoplands site, off Boston Road in Sleaford, which having been cleared, currently sits empty.

Forty extra care flats would be built under the plans, comprising of 29 one-bed flats and 11 two-bed flats for over 55’s to help meet demand now and in future for high quality homes in a community setting.

This 40-flat extra care building would be a key feature of the overall site, complete with public open spaces to the front and communal gardens to the rear. Council officials say the flats would create improved housing options that promote wellbeing and independence, allowing people to enjoy a home where they can stay connected to their local community and social networks with the option of onsite care as they get older.

An early illustration of how the street scene might look at the new Hoplands development.

A further 34 residential homes are proposed to line two key roadways within the site, with a mix of types and sizes and each having its own dedicated parking.

The aim is to achieve homes that are zero carbon to live in through features such as high levels of insulation and air tightness, air source heat pumps to help with heating and solar panel technology.

Working in partnership with housing associations and district councils, Lincolnshire County Council is supporting the development of housing options for both adults of working age with a disability and older people and has designated £2.56 million to the scheme.

North Kesteven District Council is hosting a drop-in event today (Tuesday), with invited residents nearby welcome to see the draft scheme drawings in person and discuss them with the council representatives and architects behind them.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “It’s exciting to see this development take a step forward, through the opportunity today to share these detailed drawings together with residents close to the

site.

“We are pleased to be working jointly together with the county council on the scheme, showing that councils continue to build homes that respond to local need and act on the fact that great homes promote good health and wellbeing.

“The scheme aims to open up greater choice for residents; enabling people to remain independent in a home of their own, stay connected to their local community and be supported by their social networks as they get older.”

Coun Wendy Bowkett, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for adult care and public health said: “This type of accommodation will be vital going forward, providing quality housing for people who want to remain in their own homes with the option of on-site care as they grow older. It’s also about people having more choice around housing options.

“It means we can invest in preventative services, stopping people from becoming ill, whilst promoting wellbeing and independence. We’re committed to expanding the housing choices available for the benefit of our older and most vulnerable residents.”

The focus on health and wellbeing would be carried through inside, with the proposed 40-flat building planned to incorporate a number of communal lounge areas, a public café space and a range of facilities to support the needs of the residents, such as an on-site treatment room, staff spaces and visitor facilities.

All thoughts, suggestions and issues received as part of the event will be carefully considered by the team as they shape the final proposals.

