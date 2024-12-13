Everyone’s bin collection day will change in North Kesteven this Christmas

Waste collections will change for everyone in North Kesteven during the Christmas week, with bins either collected earlier or later depending on your usual bin day.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black bins due for collection on Monday December 23 must be put out instead on the earlier day of Saturday December 21, and those due on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day will need to be presented one day earlier than normal.

The two remaining black bin collections in that week (December 26 and 27) will each be one day later than usual, with collections usually on Friday December 27 moving to Saturday December 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some households may also see their collection days change over the New Year period. Green-lidded bins due on Monday December 30 and Tuesday December 31 will be collected as normal, however from Wednesday January 1 to Friday January 3 these collections will each be one day later than normal (with Friday’s green-lidded bin collection moving to Saturday January 4).

A poster has been produced detailing all of the bin day changes over Christmas and New Year.

Collections all return to their usual days from Monday January 6, which will be a black bin collection week again.

North Kesteven garden waste customers are also reminded that brown bin collections reduce in December and January. Do check your collection calendar or the find my bin day webpage.

As always, please remember to have your bins out by 6.30am on the relevant collection day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No side waste will be collected, however breaking down boxes and squashing plastic bottles can help maximise space in your bins. Any surplus waste or recycling that will not fit can be taken to your local household waste recycling centre (see Lincolnshire County Council's webpage at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling-waste/find-recycling-centre) or held back for a future collection.

Batteries or electronics must never go in your household bins, as they can cause fires. Please take them instead to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre. Batteries can also be dropped off at collection points in shops. If you’re ever unsure which bin an item can go in, leave it out and check it out using the Council’s Right Thing Right Bin leaflet or A-Z at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/waste

You can also follow on social media @northkestevendc to see helpful hints and tips across the festive period, and sign up for waste e-newsletters on our website at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/stayconnected

Shiny or foil-type wrapping paper and glittery and embellished cards, for example, cannot be recycled in your bins at home. Shiny wrapping paper can instead be turned into decorations for next year, and cards reused to make gift tags at home or donated at any charity collection points. If not, they should go in the black bin only along with food and general waste, dirty tin foil, plastic bags and wrappers to be made into electricity in North Hykeham.