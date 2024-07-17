Fake speed camera installed by Sleaford resident to slow drivers will be removed says council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sleaford resident has resorted to installing a fake speed camera on a lamp post on his street to highlight his and neighbours’ concerns about traffic speeding past their homes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley (Ash) Baldock was so concerned about safety on London Road that he followed up the idea of a neighbour, climbed his ladder and attached the yellow painted CCTV camera, complete with printed off 30mph limit signs, to the post.

However, county council highways officials are saying they will remove it, despite a marked reduction in speeds in the two weeks since he put it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash said he was prompted by the “ridiculous speeds” he and neighbours had noticed being done by drivers on their road: “It's not just a little bit over 30mph, it's 50, 60, 70mph and sometimes faster,” he said.

Speeds were noticeably slower soon after the fake camera was installed on the lamp post in London Road.

“This road is used a lot by children walking back and forth to school. I often see children having difficulty crossing the road.

"There was a little girl up near the corner of Ancaster Drive and she tried to cross four or five times and couldn’t, so I thought something has got to be done.”

Mr Baldock said he had tried contacting the authorities without success and pointed out it is not just speeding but also people using their mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts that are an issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He claimed he saw more issues as the road had got busier with the extra 1,500 homes being built further along the road.

Ash added: “Since I have put the camera up the speed people are doing has reduced a hell of a lot and the sound from the road has too. It was really noticeable within 20 minutes of putting it up.”

If the camera has to be taken down he said police and highways officials need to come up with alternative measures.

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership is responsible for installing speed cameras in the county and spokesman Simon Outen-Coe said siting of cameras is undertaken in accordance with national guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The primary purpose of safety cameras is casualty reduction, therefore our sites (unless specific other risks exist such as schools) are located where there is a history of speed related injury collisions. Where the national criteria is not met, then speed enforcement is within the remit of Lincolnshire Police who are not governed by the same restrictions and are free to enforce all road traffic legislation wherever an officer chooses.

“We recognise the genuine concerns that both the gentleman concerned and local residents have expressed regarding the behaviour of road users in that location. There has been a considerable amount of construction in the locality and therefore we will undertake a survey in the area to understand the extent of the issues that are being reported. The outcome of that survey will inform what actions may be required and where appropriate the results will be shared with our partners.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council said: "This is not a legal camera and the site is not a legal one, so we will remove it from the streetlight in the same way as we would anything that is put up without the necessary legal authority and agreement with ourselves.

"Items not approved could be dangerous and could cause harm to pedestrians, road users and the streetlight itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As with all traffic related issues, there's a right way and the wrong way to go about getting changes made. This is clearly the wrong way.

"Anyone who wants a change in traffic measures is strongly advised to get in touch with their local county councillor to explain the issue. The appropriate course of action will be taken from there."