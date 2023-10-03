'Fantastic and unexpected' - Councils in Lincolnshire react to news of £60m for 'overlooked' towns

Council leaders have given their reaction to news that a total of £60m in Government funding has been earmarked for Boston, Skegness and Spalding as ‘overlooked’ towns.

'Overlooked' towns - Boston, Skegness and Spalding - now in line for £20m over 10 years each in extra Government money.

The aim would be to help ‘provide long-term investment in towns that have been overlooked and taken for granted’, it said, with a focus on regeneration, economic growth and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the plans, local people will be ‘put in charge’ and ‘given the tools to change their town’s long-term future’, the Government added.

A spokesman for the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership (which comprises Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council) explained: “Businesses and local people in Spalding, Skegness and Boston will be instrumental in driving forward the future improvements and regeneration of their towns, with the fund aiming to boost local people's pride for where they live and work.”

The money joins the £21.9m allocated to Boston in Town Deal funding, the £14.8m allocated to it in Levelling Up funding, the £24.5 million allocated to Skegness in Town Deal funding, and the £20m allocated to Spalding in Levelling Up funding.

In a joint statement, Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, and Coun Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council, and Coun Nick Worth, leader of South Holland District Council, said: “This is fantastic and unexpected news for each town, our councils and the wider South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership.

Advertisement

Advertisement