Farmers to turn land near Woodhall Spa into dog-walking field

The application site facing south-west. Photo: ELDC

Farmers have been granted planning permission to convert a parcel of agricultural land near Woodhall Spa into a dog-walking field.

B Poucher & Son submitted proposals to East Lindsey District Council in late 2024 to transform the site north of Horncastle Road, including an access track and car parking.

The company stated that trends driven by the Covid-19 pandemic led to a rise in remote working, increasing demand for locations where people can walk their dogs during the day rather than just before or after work.

“The provision of an enclosed field for dog walking where local residents can escape privately with their dog promotes physical exercise, positive mental health, well-being and would be a valuable addition to the dog walking community in and around Woodhall Spa,” the applicant wrote in a planning statement.

“In addition to providing a valuable service to local people, this farm diversification project would improve the ecological value of the site and be of low impact to the character of the landscape.

“The application demonstrates that the proposal would lead to a 54.74 per cent net gain in biodiversity, and alongside the other benefits associated with this development, it is considered that this proposal meets the criteria of sustainable development and should be approved.”

The one-hectare field would require customers to book hourly sessions via an online system, which would restrict further bookings once the capacity of 10 dogs is reached. Between six and eight bookings per day are expected.

The facility is proposed to operate daily from 6am to 8pm in spring and summer, with reduced hours from 8am to 6pm in autumn and winter, eliminating the need for external lighting.