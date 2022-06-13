Final draft of development plan for Sleaford on display this weekend

Visitors to the consultation event last October on the draft version of the 'Vision and objectives' for Sleaford's local development plan.

The plan has ben compiled by the town council with other local input and will be on display from 10am to 4pm.

It will form the foundation for the Neighbourhood Plan, which will influence how Sleaford develops up to 2036 and is the outcome of two years of consultation with residents, visitors and businesses.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Robert Oates, chairman of the Sleaford Neighbourhood Development Plan Working Group said: “This is another opportunity for everyone to let us know their views before we start drafting the plan over the summer.

"If people in the town care about traffic, parking, shopping, protecting our ancient buildings, greening the streets, the future of the market, disabled access or anything else, it is not too late to let us know.