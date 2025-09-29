Fishing rights removed from dried-up Lollycocks pond

Fishing permissions have been removed from the pond at Lollycocks Field in Sleaford. Photo: NKDC

The dry weather has left water levels so low that fishing rights have been removed from a dried up pond in Sleaford.

North Kesteven District Council has removed fishing permissions from the pond at Lollycocks Field in Sleaford following the removal of all the fish.

Concerns over welfare for fish stocks and broader wildlife escalated over the summer as the long-running drought conditions and lack of rain led to water levels in the pond dropping to dangerous levels, putting them at risk.

The council says around 500 crucian carp were relocated after being found to be suffering in the low water, and now that the pond is empty it can no longer be fished. Pond-dipping is also suspended.

Low water levels at the pond in Lollycocks Field in Sleaford have been a cause for concern. Photo: NKDC

Even recent rains have had little effect on replenishing the pond that has suffered through four heatwaves and the hottest summer on record. The East Midlands remains officially in drought.

But it is not only the lack of water and resulting shortage of oxygen that has caused a small number of fish deaths in recent months says the council, also “careless littering and discarding of angling debris” such as lines, hooks, broken rods and dead fish that has had impact on the welfare of aquatic life, birds and mammals.

Lollycocks Field is a designated Local Nature Reserve owned by North Kesteven District Council and managed by Hill Holt Wood rangers. In recent years a project to enhance access, habitat and biodiversity within the reserve and adjacent River Slea has been beneficial, and it is hoped the removal of angling should help further in re-establishing a natural balance.

Council Leader Coun Richard Wright has been concerned about the welfare of the fish within the pond for some time after witnessing an increasing problem of fishing debris and litter being left in the area which threatens the wildlife.

“This year’s low water has made it even harder for wildlife to thrive as low water also has less oxygen in it. We’ve been monitoring the pond, and when we saw the fish starting to suffer, we took prompt action to save them,” he said.

“It’s a stark indication of how changing weather patterns can impact nature, and why we must all do our bit in response to the climate and ecological crisis.

“The pond at Lollycocks Field is fed by groundwater and an overflow pipe from the Slea, both of which have suffered from the lack of rain this year. It is likely to take a good year or more, even through wet conditions, to replenish and so it is in the best interests of wildlife all round to ban fishing going forward.”

There is also no fishing permitted in the stretch of the River Slea upstream of Cogglesford Mill, and elsewhere it should only be carried out with the appropriate licence and landowner permission.

The council says the pond’s fish were removed by a reputable, licensed Lincolnshire fishery, under an Environment Agency permit. As well as the stocked carp an impressive eel thought to be around twenty-years old was found. The presence of this endangered species indicates the habitat’s previous health.