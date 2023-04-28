Flood risk from vandalism​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A Sleaford resident has warned that flytippers and vandals who dump rubbish in a beck flowing near her home risk causing serious flooding issues for neighbours.

Broken fence panel dumped in the Holdingham Beck, blocking the water flow. Photo supplied

The Holdingham Beck, which runs alongside Holdingham Lane next to the Holdingham Mead estate, has had a history of flooding in the past, but a local resident, who wished not to be named for security reasons, has been trying to raise awareness among locals to help keep it clear and look after the water course.

Everything from old doors and drain pipe to a bike, a shopping trolley and broken fence panels have been toppled into the Beck in recent weeks, and hand rails on the public footbridge over the Beck have also been damaged more than once she says, sharing photos of the debris on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She told The Standard: “Many people take the services they have for granted but don't realise that those living along Holdingham rely on a cesspit. If the beck overflows due to all the rubbish in it, it puts our homes at risk of flooding. The state of the beck has, as far as I'm aware, never been as bad."

A dumped shopping trolley helps to choke the water block of the Beck. Photo supplied

She added: “Children and young adults can be found making footbridges over the beck to access the land next to the pub. We desperately need something doing about the situation as all if the rubbish is blocking the natural flow of water and could, very easily, lead to flooding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I deplore mindless vandalism and note this morning that the bridge which is part of the public footpath has been further vandalised. How would these people feel if it was outside of their homes or do they have no respect, either way it doesn’t do anything for impressions of today’s youth?”

She said she has emailed her counsellor for Holdingham asking if he could talk to the right parties about her concerns.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council, which maintains the footbridge, said: "Because of where this route is we will carry out a repair as necessary as part of our ongoing service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's very disappointing if this is the result of a deliberate act of vandalism."