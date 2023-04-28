Flood risk from vandalism​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Holdingham Beck, which runs alongside Holdingham Lane next to the Holdingham Mead estate, has had a history of flooding in the past, but a local resident, who wished not to be named for security reasons, has been trying to raise awareness among locals to help keep it clear and look after the water course.
Everything from old doors and drain pipe to a bike, a shopping trolley and broken fence panels have been toppled into the Beck in recent weeks, and hand rails on the public footbridge over the Beck have also been damaged more than once she says, sharing photos of the debris on social media.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She told The Standard: “Many people take the services they have for granted but don't realise that those living along Holdingham rely on a cesspit. If the beck overflows due to all the rubbish in it, it puts our homes at risk of flooding. The state of the beck has, as far as I'm aware, never been as bad."
She added: “Children and young adults can be found making footbridges over the beck to access the land next to the pub. We desperately need something doing about the situation as all if the rubbish is blocking the natural flow of water and could, very easily, lead to flooding.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I deplore mindless vandalism and note this morning that the bridge which is part of the public footpath has been further vandalised. How would these people feel if it was outside of their homes or do they have no respect, either way it doesn’t do anything for impressions of today’s youth?”
She said she has emailed her counsellor for Holdingham asking if he could talk to the right parties about her concerns.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council, which maintains the footbridge, said: "Because of where this route is we will carry out a repair as necessary as part of our ongoing service.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It's very disappointing if this is the result of a deliberate act of vandalism."
A North Kesteven District Council spokesman added: “The district council will ensure that those parts of the watercourse for which it has responsibility are free from all debris and ensure that the water is flowing.”