A former town centre Chinese restaurant is to be converted into a boutique hotel.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the beginning of 2024, a pair of planning applications were submitted to Boston Borough Council for the change of use of the former Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant, in Market Place, into a boutique hotel and for listed building consent to facilitate such a change.

Both applications, from applicant Hobbs Homes Ltd, have been approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant closed its doors for good in early 2018 when it was marketed for sale by Pygott and Crone for £280,000. The Grade II listed building also included residential accommodation on the second and third floors.

The former Golden Dragon Chinese restaurant.

As part of the proposal, the hotel will offer traditional en suite bedrooms in a bid to meet customer demand in the area. The rooms will not include kitchens or cooking facilities, so occupants would use existing restaurants and cafés in the town.

The hotel will have a small reception counter and three ground-floor bedrooms, with a further six bedrooms on the first floor, along with a small communal area. The second floor will include four bedrooms and access to a balcony, as well as an office/linen washing area and staff room in the roof space.

In its design and access statement, agents Taylor Planning & Building Consultants pointed out that the applicant already owns a successful hotel converted on Marsh Lane – The Lord Grey Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultants wrote: “The proposal will return a redundant building to active and beneficial use. The hotel will promote tourism in Boston and increase foot traffic in the area, this will also bring more trade to local shops and restaurants.

'Of more than special interest' - Boston's Grade II* listed Exchange Buildings.

“A hotel facility on the market square will improve local amenity to the town centre, promoting a more attractive destination for tourism.”

The application has been amended in response to comments from Heritage Lincolnshire.

These amendments include changes to the materials, the removal of a previously proposed extension to provide an additional bedroom, the addition of roof lights within the lead flashing on the roof, and changes to the details of proposed alterations, including the windows and doors.