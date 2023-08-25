Former district council chairman dies aged 82

Tributes are being paid after the death of a former chairman of South Kesteven District Council who represented Sleaford area villages including Ancaster.

Rosemary Kaberry-Brown died aged 82 and her funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 29.

The chairman of the council, Coun Gloria Johnson, said: "Rosemary was one of our longest-serving members of the council when she stood down in May and although she had experienced recent poor health her death was a shock to us all.

"She served with the council almost 20 years, representing Peascliffe & Ridgeway Ward, and her passing is a great loss to South Kesteven.

"She will be missed for the contribution she made."

Council Leader Coun Richard Cleaver added: "Elected members were shocked and saddened to receive this news and will pay tribute to Rosemary at the next meeting of the full council. A message of condolence is being sent to her family.

"Rosemary was chairman here in 2012-13, having been elected as the representative for Peascliffe & Ridgeway Ward, previously known as Witham Valley, in 2003, meaning she served for more than 19 years.

"She was Vice-Chairman of the Rural Overview and Scrutiny Committee from 2017 to 2019 and a member of the Planning and Licensing Committees. Her dedication to the community she served will be missed."

She had also served as the long-time agent of Douglas Hogg, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, from 1981 to 2010.