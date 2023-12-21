Former social services office in Louth to become housing

A former social services site in Louth is being transformed into new affordable housing.

Coun William Gray (second right) with Acis representatives at The Wallis House site in Louth.

The Wallis House site is being developed by Acis Group, a charity that supports people through services including housing, skills and education and Hodgkinson’s Builders in partnership with East Lindsey District Council and Homes England.

The Council has committed £198,539.74 capital funding towards the development, which was originally provided for affordable housing provision in Louth, to provide additional one-bed properties to help meet the identified need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Planning permission was granted on 24 October 2022 for 47 units at the site, which was previously owned by Lincolnshire County Council, and has been newly renamed Regent Place.

The scheme will see the creating of ten one-bedroom houses, 17 two-bedroom houses, six one-bedroom bungalows, four two-bedroom bungalows, and ten three-bedroom houses.

​Thirty of these properties will be rent and 17 as shared ownership, and are due to be completed in Spring 2025, with the initial units programmed to be handed over around June 2024.

Heat pumps, PV solar panels, and pre-installed car charging points will be instealled to ensure the properties are environmentally friendly and affordable for residents to live in, while ten homes will also meet accessible and adaptable standards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Coun William Gray, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Better Ageing, said: “I am delighted to be working closely with Acis Group, which is a fantastic charity that makes a real difference to a lot of people’s lives across the Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

“As a Council, it is a pleasure to be able to be a part of this project, and work with our partners in providing some fantastic, affordable housing in Louth for future residents to enjoy.”

​Sarah Smaller, Business Operations Manager at Acis Group, said: “We believe that everyone deserves to have the security of a decent home and we pride ourselves on offering a wide range of housing options, including homes for rent and the opportunity for home ownership. Regent Place really showcases these options.

​“Working together with Lincolnshire County Council, East Lindsey District Council and our communities, we aim to continue to grow the support we offer. We’re excited to offer these beautiful homes for local residents.”