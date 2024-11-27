Free commemorative trees on offer to North Kesteven communities

Packs of five or more fruit trees are available to communities. Photo: NKDC

A selection of free commemorative trees are available to local communities thanks to a pair of schemes from North Kesteven District Council, promising a fruitful future for the district.

Local groups, charities, businesses, schools and more can apply to the council for either a single specimen tree, or packs of five or more fruit trees, plus planting packs and advice.

Under the Coronation Living Heritage Fund, granted to the district council to mark the King’s Coronation, community orchards are set to be established around North Kesteven. Applicants can request one or more packs of five fruit trees, including Lincolnshire heritage species, to be planted together in a place that is accessible to the public, (as a minimum accessible for harvesting the fruit).

“These orchards will provide a resource for the communities that host them going forward, as well as a boon for wildlife and biodiversity,” said Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright. “And by including some Lincolnshire heritage species, people will be able to reinforce and enjoy some living history right on their doorsteps.”

You have until December 20 to claim your trees. Photo: NKDC

The second offer is for 50 individual specimen trees to be planted throughout the district to commemorate the 50th anniversary of North Kesteven District Council which was established by order of Parliament in 1974.

The specific trees planted will vary depending on the preferences of the local community and the suitability of the site, with a list of available trees placed on the council’s website and advice on offer.

Coun Wright continued: “The formation of NKDC had a great impact on the area in 1974 and our teams - many of whom were born and raised locally, or live within the district – have a proud heritage of supporting our ‘district of flourishing communities’. We want to continue that action, and these commemorative trees are just a small symbol of that commitment.”

“We’d love to see the trees planted far and wide around North Kesteven, and hope that they will offer pleasure to the communities that host them, as well as boosting biodiversity and making a contribution towards capturing carbon from the atmosphere.”

Anyone can apply for a tree, provided it will be planted in a place where the community can enjoy it for generations to come. This could include businesses, schools, village halls, pubs, village greens and amenity land, churches and other similar locations.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Friday December 20, but applications will close sooner if capacity is reached. All planting should take place this winter, before April 2025. Interested parties should visit www.n-

kesteven.gov.uk/communitytrees for more information and to apply, or contact 01529 414155 and ask for the Climate Change team (orchards) or Partnerships team (individual trees). Email enquiries can also be sent to [email protected] regarding the orchards and [email protected] for individual trees.