West Lindsey District Council is committed to improving the heath and wellbeing of residents in the district as part of its Corporate Plan and the Riverside Walk project is part of its ambition.

The walk, which will be just short of two miles, has been eagerly anticipated by local people as the continuous walkway will stretch from Morton to the Trent Bridge.

However, the project has been met with a set of challenges which all parties are working towards resolving as soon as possible.

Plans on Riverside Walk are progressing

The main delay has been due to concerns over the footpath surface finish being fit for purpose over the long term.

While no one connected with the project, or indeed the future users of Riverside Walk want there to be a delay, time invested now in ensuring the right outcome is achieved, will minimise any future disruption to the access to the path.

As previously stated the walk way is one small piece of the puzzle to unlocking ‘a Thriving Gainsborough’ as we gear up delivery of the £10 million Levelling Up Programme.”

In October, the council was successfully awarded £10,274,858 from Central Government as part of its plans to create a ‘Thriving Gainsborough’.

The national scheme was created to support town centre and high street regeneration, local transport projects, and cultural and heritage assets.

The council will continue to keep residents updated on progress and would like to thank you all for your patience during this time.

The development of the walk, funded with a contribution from the Greater Lincolnshire LEP Single Local Growth Fund and Council resources, follows further investment in the town.

Last year it was announced that local company Acis Group intends to invest £20 million into developing new homes along the riverfront, working with the council, to regenerate land off Bowling Green Road.