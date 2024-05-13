GALLERY: Official opening of £81,000 children's play park in Boston-area community

The facility in Parthian Avenue, Wyberton, was officially opened last Monday, the May Day Bank Holiday.

Performing the ribbon-cutting duties on the day was Boston United legend Paul Bastock.

Bastock, a former goalkeeper for the football club, holds the record for the most competitive club appearances in world football. Today, he is also the Pilgrim's assistant manager.

The facility has been dubbed ‘Wyberts Play Park’.

It features a multi-play unit called ‘Wyberts Castle’, said to have been inspired by the castle which was located at the south end of Wyberts Lane in the 12th/13th century. Other play equipment includes: toddler swings with cradle seats, a spinner bowl, a three-way see-saw, a gliding track rider, and sensory and interactive panels. All the equipment has been supplied and installed by Kompan Ltd.

More than 150 people attended the opening of the play park.

The facility has been made possible thanks to the work of Wyberton Parish Council.

The authority applied for GRASSroots capital through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

It was awarded the full amount of £24,999 for the project, which in total cost of £81,000.

The aim, the parish council said, was to create a ‘focal point’ for the village.

The land in Parthian Avenue is owned by Lincolnshire Housing Partnership and was felt to be the best choice due to its central and open space. The land is being leased to the parish council from the housing association.

In a joint statement following last week’s launch, councillors hailed the ‘great turnout’ for the event, saying it acted as a ‘double celebration’ in light of Boston United’s promotion to the National League on the Saturday before.

“The sun was shining the children had a great time with free ice-cream, face painting, sweets and balloons,” they said. “A great achievement from Wyberton Parish Council.”

1 . Wyberts Play Park official opening Boston United's Paul Bastock prepares to cut the ribbon on Wyberts Play Park. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

2 . Wyberts Play Park official opening Wyberts Castle, one of the features at Wyberts Play Park. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

3 . Wyberts Play Park official opening Ruby Jackson, two, with Nick Jackson, of Wyberton, at Wyberts Play Park's official opening. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography