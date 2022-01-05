Amanda Brown Glass Design wins Favourite Market Trader of the Year EMN-211230-105129001

As part of the celebrations for Love Your Local Market 2021, East Lindsey District Ccouncil held the very popular District’s Favourite Market Trader of the Year competition with participating markets in Horncastle, Louth, Spilsby, Wainfleet All Saints, Mablethorpe and Alford.

Amanda Brown Glass Design, from Asgarby, received the most votes and is the District’s Favourite Market Trader 2021.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda has been a market trader since 2015 and has built a good reputation for producing high quality unique items and excellent customer care.

She said: “I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. It’s amazing to have such positive feedback and appreciation and that makes it all worthwhile. There is a lot of hard work which goes into what I do but I love it and enjoy standing on the markets.”

Just some of the comments voters made about Amanda’s stall were: “Always happy and smiling, Amanda has a great range of locally, hand made by her, items. Ideal for gifts, if you can bear to part with them”, “Always bright, cheerful and friendly. The goods are always displayed in an excellent and easy way to view and any queries are met with enthusiasm, knowledge and helpfulness.”

Amanda’s stall can be found on Thursdays in Horncastle and Wednesdays in Louth.

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: “We are proud that our markets are so popular, and are delighted to be able to celebrate all of the wonderful businesses we have with competitions such as this.