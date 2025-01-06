Go-ahead for 74 new homes in Boston, despite public opposition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An application from Chestnut Homes to build 74 homes on land north of Slippery Gowt Lane – next to previous phases of the Heron Park development – has been granted approval by Boston Borough Council.
To date, the Heron Park development has delivered 179 affordable dwellings, including a mix of affordable rented units, shared ownership, and first homes.
With a 20 per cent affordable housing policy requirement on Phase Five, the overall provision will be over 193 affordable units out of 270 dwellings, representing 71 per cent affordable housing across the Heron Park development.
“Within the current Local Plan, the land is designated as countryside – it does not have any enhanced designation as recreational open space nor is it afforded any further planning designation such as green infrastructure or wildlife site/nature reserve,” wrote the applicant in its planning documents.
“There are therefore no policies applicable that specifically seek to protect its use bar the designation as countryside.”
More than 70 representations were received for this phase, all either objections or expressing concern, with the exception of one request for bird nesting bricks.
Objectors argued that the development site is in an area at serious risk of flooding, with concerns that the proposal would particularly increase the risk to the occupants of existing housing on Wyberton Low Road.
Others stated that the new housing would further strain local roads, described as being in “poor condition”, as well as local education and health resources, which are already under pressure.
The Heron Park masterplan was approved at the outline stage in 2018 with 71 homes in the first phase given permission to go ahead.
Chestnut Homes Ltd argue the overall development will help meet housing targets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.