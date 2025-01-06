Go-ahead for 74 new homes in Boston, despite public opposition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The fifth phase of a major housing development in Boston has been given the green light by the borough council – despite objections from the public.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application from Chestnut Homes to build 74 homes on land north of Slippery Gowt Lane – next to previous phases of the Heron Park development – has been granted approval by Boston Borough Council.

To date, the Heron Park development has delivered 179 affordable dwellings, including a mix of affordable rented units, shared ownership, and first homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a 20 per cent affordable housing policy requirement on Phase Five, the overall provision will be over 193 affordable units out of 270 dwellings, representing 71 per cent affordable housing across the Heron Park development.

An example of one of the homes from previous Heron Park phases.

“Within the current Local Plan, the land is designated as countryside – it does not have any enhanced designation as recreational open space nor is it afforded any further planning designation such as green infrastructure or wildlife site/nature reserve,” wrote the applicant in its planning documents.

“There are therefore no policies applicable that specifically seek to protect its use bar the designation as countryside.”

More than 70 representations were received for this phase, all either objections or expressing concern, with the exception of one request for bird nesting bricks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors argued that the development site is in an area at serious risk of flooding, with concerns that the proposal would particularly increase the risk to the occupants of existing housing on Wyberton Low Road.

Others stated that the new housing would further strain local roads, described as being in “poor condition”, as well as local education and health resources, which are already under pressure.

The Heron Park masterplan was approved at the outline stage in 2018 with 71 homes in the first phase given permission to go ahead.

Chestnut Homes Ltd argue the overall development will help meet housing targets.