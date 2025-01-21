Go-ahead given to plans for 83 new homes in village near Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build 83 new homes in a village near Boston have been approved.

During a meeting on Thursday (January 16), East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee gave the green light to a proposal from Towey Homes Ltd to build the new housing development on agricultural land west of Main Road in Sibsey.

The plans include four one-bedroom apartments, 11 two-bedroom semi-detached homes, 23 three-bedroom semi-detached homes, 21 three-bedroom detached homes, and 24 four-bedroom detached homes.

According to the applicant’s design and access statement, all of the proposed dwellings are two-storey in scale and the siting of properties will ensure there is no adverse impact on the amenity of existing homes, wider landscape or views to heritage assets.

A view of what the development could look like.

A representative from Boyer, the agent behind the plans, emphasised that the proposed development would help meet growing demand for housing in the district and highlighted how there had been no objections from local residents or statutory consultees.

They said: “This development has been carefully designed to respect its surroundings and integrate seamlessly into the character of the village of Sibsey.”

The developer is also reportedly committed to funding new infrastructure upgrades, including new bus stops, a pedestrian crossing, and a new traffic regulation order to lower the speed limit outside the site entrance to enhance safety.

Planning permission was previously granted for 80 homes on the site on June 18, 2020.

The proposed layout.

In its design and access statement, the applicant wrote: “A single point of access is proposed from Main Road along the eastern boundary of the site, the master plan indicates proposed built form and street alignment that will retain views of heritage assets south-west of the site when viewed from the site entrance.

“Development frontage sits behind a green buffer along Main Road to provide an attractive entrance to the development.”