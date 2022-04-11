Good progress in first months of NK Lottery

Leader of NKDC, Coun Richard Wright, at the launch of the NK Community Lottery. EMN-221104-174431001

The NK Community Lottary was launched in December 2021 by the council to boost its funding of local charities.

In a report to the executive board on Thursday, deputy chief executive Phil Roberts said: “The first three months of the NK Community Lottery have been positive, but there is some way to go to increase players, and increase the funding generated for good causes. Ultimately, the scheme has been really well received by our residents.”

The first draw saw 974 tickets sold, against a target of 760, and there were 38 good causes registered. There were 17 (small) winners: 14 won three extra tickets, and three people won £25.

Ticket sales have, in the main, increased week on week, as have the number of good causes signing up to promote it to supoprters and directly benefit - 56 currently.

The top five good causes that have sold the most tickets in the first three months are Heckington Living Community Radio, Witham St Hughs (26th Lincoln) Scout Group, Metheringham Swimming Pool, Rainbow Stars and North Hykeham Memorial Hall,

For every £1 lottery ticket sold, 60p goes to local good causes. Lottery players are able to choose which good cause they want to support and 50p from every ticket goes to their chosen cause. A further 10p goes to ‘other good causes’, distributed by the council.

Based on current ticket sales they expect to generate £37,065.60 for the good causes. So far they have raised £8,754.00, and £3,066 for a central community fund.