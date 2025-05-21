Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority and newly elected Mayor for Greater Lincolnshire announce investment opportunities worth £3.6bn at UKREiiF

The Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA), and newly elected Mayor, Dame Andrea Jenkyns, have attended annual real estate investor forum UKREiiF.

As a newly formed Combined County Authority, GLCCA hosted a pavilion, working in partnership across the Greater Lincolnshire inward investment teams and Team Lincolnshire - a public and private sector group of Lincolnshire ambassadors – to put investment opportunities worth £3.6bn to the economy to investors.

Dame Andrea took part in a number of speaker sessions and engagements during UKREiiF, including leading a rural transport session, and announcing the investment opportunities for Greater Lincolnshire, which sit across 17 locations and include everything from shovel-ready housing developments to long term multi-sector investment sites.

Greater Lincolnshire excels in agri-food, energy, defence, and ports and logistics, with a commitment to pan-Humber working - all of which have investment sites on offer. The area also has big growth opportunities in advanced engineering and manufacturing as well as automation and agri-tech.

During UKREiiF GLCCA hosted three speaker sessions from its pavilion, and one from the Midlands Engine Partnership Pavilion, led by nationally recognised sector specialists; Making Housing Pipelines Work, Ambitions for Greater Lincolnshire, Discover the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority Investment Opportunities, The Mayoral Role in Improving Rural Transport.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Major for Greater Lincolnshire, said: “Greater Lincolnshire is critical to the UK’s economy for its food security, defence capabilities and much more. Not only do I care about giving more to the residents of the area I represent, I also know what a significant contribution we make to the nation.

“The GLCCA is already developing a clear plan to deliver with the powers and funding that have been negotiated - but we’re ambitious - and I fully plan to start work on getting more devolved funding and powers for Greater Lincolnshire as soon as possible.

“Our area has attractive investment opportunities and enormous potential for growth, and I know by working together with dedicated teams across Greater Lincolnshire, we can maximise the opportunities at UKREiiF to boost growth and investment.”

Tony Reynolds, Inward Investment Manager at Lincolnshire County Council and Team Lincolnshire lead, said: “By attending UKREiiF as a collective, we are showcasing what Greater Lincolnshire can offer to a national audience of developers and decision makers within the property and investment industry. The conversations we have at this event can positively impact the economy of Greater Lincolnshire for many years to come.

“Greater Lincolnshire has clear investment opportunities and now the GLCCA has been formed and with the strong voice of Dame Andrea as Mayor, we can accelerate growth and be at the front of the queue for discussions with government and future funding opportunities.

“Come and talk to Greater Lincolnshire, talk to the Mayor and talk to Team Lincolnshire about our exciting ambitions and development opportunities.”

Taking place in Leeds on the 20 – 22 May, UKREiiF is expected to attract 16,000 delegates from the property industry and with more than 3,500 investors and developers in attendance, it’s a unique national platform to showcase investment opportunities.

More details of the investment opportunities are now available on the GLCCA website.