Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority is created in ‘historic day’

The new Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority, (GLCCA), is now an official body, following final communication from the Government.

The Leaders of Lincolnshire County Council and North and North East Lincolnshire unitary authorities have received an official letter from the Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, Jim McMahon.

This confirms he has signed the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority Regulations 2025, which created the GLCCA and devolves functions to it.

In the correspondence, the Minister adds: “I would like to thank you and your officers for your hard work in enabling us to deliver this landmark agreement for the people of Greater Lincolnshire.”

Following this, the first meeting of the new authority’s board will be in early March, with the election for a Mayor going ahead as planned on Thursday May 1.

Reacting to the news, the Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, Coun Philip Jackson, said: “Having enjoyed a local political career here that has spanned more than three decades, this is a true highlight.

“We now move forward with a combined county authority that can work to effect real and positive change for all our residents. We expect to see this new authority make a significant difference in key areas, such as business growth, skills and improving our housing, our infrastructure and public transport – and this is just the start.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in the creation of the GLCCA and bringing the very best deal here to benefit our communities,” he added.

North Lincolnshire Council Leader, Coun Rob Waltham, said: "The formal creation of the combined authority marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the residents of Lincolnshire.

"With ministerial approval now secured, we can move forward with the real work of delivering better jobs, improved transport, and greater opportunities.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take control of our own future - ensuring that investment is directed where it will have the greatest impact and that every penny is spent delivering tangible benefits for local people.

"As someone deeply rooted in Lincolnshire, I am committed to making sure this new authority drives real, positive change - protecting our communities, growing our economy, and securing a brighter future for all."

Coun Martin Hill, the Leader of Lincolnshire County Council added: “There has been a lot of hard work to get to this point, and much more still to do. I firmly believe that decisions that affect local people should be taken locally, and the benefits of devolution mean that we will be in charge of our own future in Greater Lincolnshire. These issues are really important to residents’ everyday lives, when it comes to the housing available, how we all get about the county and the jobs and training that are available.

“We’ll also be able to deal more directly with government in representing the needs of our area, and have a clearer voice to attract more investment.”

As reported, the Government confirmed its support for the GLCCA in the autumn of last year, following a two-month public consultation last January and February.

The deal brings with it an investment package of £720 million over 30 years with a one-off capital investment of £28.4 million to invest in priority schemes across the Greater Lincolnshire footprint. With it also comes an elected Mayor to chair the new authority and give the region a greater voice in Westminster.