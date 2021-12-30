No Caption ABCDE EMN-211221-121908001

Over the past year our council has been able to achieve many successes, including forming a ground-breaking new partnership with our partners, Boston and South Holland.

All of this fantastic work has been done against the backdrop of the challenges posed by the pandemic. I’m incredibly grateful for the ongoing work of our staff members who have risen to these challenges, whilst still delivering the services our communities rely on.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’d also like to say thank you to those community groups and partners who have supported our work and our residents over the past 12 months, your help during this time has been invaluable.

We were, of course, hoping that the worst of the pandemic would be behind us by now, however we’re obviously now dealing with the Omicron variant which is spreading through the population quickly.

To help ensure that you stay safe, and can enjoy this festive period, I would urge all our residents to follow government advice and get your booster jab as soon as possible.

This has also come at a very bad time for our businesses, who may well miss out on significant trade over the Christmas period. Please do show them your support by shopping locally and socialising responsibly by following the hands, face, space message.

l Please do continue to look after yourselves, and those around you, and have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.