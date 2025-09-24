Have your say: Council Tax Support Scheme consultation launched by Boston Borough Council

Boston Borough Council is inviting residents to share their views on the proposed Council Tax Support Scheme for 2026/27.

Council Tax Support helps people and families on low incomes by reducing their Council Tax bills. Each year, the Council reviews the scheme for working-age applicants to see if any changes are needed. Pensioners are not affected by these changes, as their support is set by the Government.

The current scheme offers:

Up to 100 per cent support for working-age households with children.

Up to 85 per cent support for working-age households without children

Presently the scheme provides financial assistance for War Disablement Pensioners, War Widows/Widowers and Care Leavers and there are no plans to change these arrangements.

Following Cabinet approval, the council is now consulting with residents and stakeholders on the scheme for next year.

Last year, the Council introduced an Exceptional Hardship Fund to provide further short-term financial support and signposting for those most vulnerable.

The scheme currently supports around 2,568 working-age households and 1,974 pensioner households, costing approximately £4.9 million each year.

Councillor Sandeep Ghosh, Portfolio Holder for Finance at Boston Borough Council, has acknowledged that many vulnerable households and families are struggling in the current economic climate.

He said: “To provide additional support, the Council has introduced measures such as the Exceptional Hardship Fund, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to helping those in need.

"Despite facing financial challenges in producing a balanced budget for 2026/27, the Council recognises the importance of Council Tax Support for some households in the community. Maintaining the current level of support would require the Council to make savings in other areas, while reducing support would lessen the burden on the Council's budget but impact residents who rely on it.

“The Council is now conducting a consultation to gather public opinion on this matter. This is an opportunity for residents to share their views on whether the current level of support should be maintained or reduced. Feedback from the consultation will help the Council make informed decisions on the Council Tax Support scheme when setting the 2026/27 budget, ensuring that the needs of the most vulnerable in the community are carefully considered."

The council wants to hear your views on the following options:

Option 1: Retain the current maximum level of support for Households with Children 100% and Other Households 85% and find savings elsewhere.

Retain the current maximum level of support for Households with Children 100% and Other Households 85% and find savings elsewhere. Option 2: Reduce the maximum level of support to 90% to lone parents, 80% to couples with children and 75% for all other households.

Reduce the maximum level of support to 90% to lone parents, 80% to couples with children and 75% for all other households. Option 3: Reduce the maximum level of support to 90% to lone parents, 80% to couples with children and 70% for all other households

The consultation is open until 8 November 2025.

Residents are encouraged to complete the consultation online by visiting our Consultations and Customer Feedback webpage: www.boston.gov.uk/article/28153/Consultations-and-Customer-Feedback-2025-26

Paper copies can be requested by calling 01205 314200.