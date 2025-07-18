Have your say on district’s alcohol licensing policy

Have your say on changes to the district's alcohol and licensing policy. Photo: NKDC

Residents in the district are being invited to have a say on alcohol licensing policy across North Kesteven in a consultation that closes in under a fortnight’s time.

Anyone can take part in the consultation on North Kesteven District Council’s Alcohol Licensing Policy by going to www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/have-your-say to make a comment before the closing date of July 30.

Select the ‘Surveys and consultations’ button on the webpage to access it.

The council’s Alcohol Licensing Policy details the guidelines to be followed when licences are issued to businesses including pubs, nightclubs, late night takeaways and community premises. As the licensing authority, the council has a duty to promote the four licensing objectives which are: the prevention of crime and disorder; public safety; prevention of public nuisance; protection of children from harm.

While the fundamental parts of the policy are not changing, there are some amendments to it on certain elements:

- The national ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme, which district council officers are promoting across all licensing premises during compliance visits.

- Counter terrorism considerations, pending the formal introduction of Martyn’s Law which has recently received Royal Assent.

- Modern slavery, also added as part of the current review, to align with the council’s support to partner agencies to tackle this together.

North Kesteven District Council Executive Board member for licensing Councillor Mark Smith said: “This policy affects all businesses and residents in North Kesteven, so we really do want to hear from as many people as possible. All comments received will be considered when the Alcohol Licensing Policy is reviewed by the Licensing Committee, before being recommended for implementation in January 2026.”

Comments can also be made by writing to Alcohol Licensing Policy, NKDC, Kesteven Street, Sleaford NG34 7EF or by emailing [email protected] also before the closing date.